Women in border areas receive support

In particular, the Women's Union and Youth Union chapters of the Kien Giang provincial Border Guard Command presented gifts, including rice, fish sauce, cookies, tea, to 20 needy women in Vinh Dien commune of Giang Thanh district. The mission also visited and handed over gifts to forces working at 42 medical checkpoints in Giang Thanh district.

In Tien Giang province, the Women's Union of the provincial border guard command handed over 40 gifts, worth VND 350,000 each, to needy women in coastal border area.

Of the gift packages, including 10kg of rice, a box of instant noodle, sugar, milk, cooking oil, soy sauce each, 30 packages were presented to those in COVID-19-affected localities in Tan Dien, Kieng Phuoc and Phuoc Trung communes and Vam Lang townlet of Go Cong Dong district. The rest was handed over to needy women in Phy Tan and Phu Dong commune of Tan Phu Dong district.

On the occasion, the provincial border guard force's women gave gifts to two children who are foster children of Phu Tan Border Post. These activities aimed to share difficulties with needy women and encourage them to overcome challenges after the COVID-19 pandemic was controlled.

In Ba Ria – Vung Tau province, the Women's Union of the provincial armed forces conducted similar activities. The mission visited and presented gifts to 50 women who are strongly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and have serious illnesses.

Through gift packages, including 10kg of rice, a box of instant noodle, a litter of fish sauce, a litter of cooking oil, 20 eggs, 1kg of sugar, organizers expected to share hardships with local women.

In An Giang province, a mission of women's unions of different units presented gifts to their members and needy children in Nhon Hoi commune of An Phu district.

Particularly, the mission handed over 120 gifts to needy women and 20 scholarships to local students who are strongly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the An Giang provincial Women's Union handed over 5,000 face-masks to the An Giang provincial Border Guard Command and Nhon Hoi Border Post.

These activities aimed to promote the spirit of solidarity among women and help needy women in border areas stabilize their life.

Source: bienphong.com.vn

Translated by Song Anh