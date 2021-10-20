Winners of Viettel-hosted Viet Solutions 2021 awarded

Jointly organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel), the contest received 257 dossiers from 17 nations with 85 percent of which are priority fields in national digital transformation.
In this third version of the contest, the organizers presented a first prize, worth VND 300 million, to Vintom whose members come from Poland and Vietnam. The team's technological solution, focusing on finance and banking, allows to convert digital data into interactive videos and be personalized for business customers.
Two second prizes, valued at 200 million VND each, went to the DiGiAds and CyberPurify teams in the category of entertainment and utility. Two other teams, namely Emddi and “Dino Going to School” won the second prizes in the fields of transport and logistics and education.
Addressing the event, MIC Minister Nguyen Manh Hung congratulated the winners.
Regarding Viet Solutions 2022, he hoped to see strong innovation and more solutions to help Vietnam achieve a breakthrough development.
Translated by Mai Huong
