Well-off families spend tens of millions on incense with natural scents

Instead of buying incense with an artificial scent made of chemicals, high-income families pay millions of dong for ‘clean’ incense. Every year in the 12th month of the lunar year, Nguyen Thi Hue, 40, who lives on Chua Lang street in Hanoi, orders a box of frankincense from a frankincense workshop in Duy Phu commune in Duy Xuyen district in Quang Nam province. Burning incense is an ancient cultural and religious ritual in Vietnam. “The natural aroma of frankincense incense helps create a tranquil and peaceful space, which helps absorb the energy flow that brings prosperity, and expresses the landlords’ respect for the deceased. We are willing to spend a big amount of money every year to burn incense on death anniversaries and during the Tet holiday,” she said. Many years ago, Hue bought incense made of artificial scent. But she was not satisfied about the products. Three years ago, when traveling in Quang Nam and Da Nang on a short-term tour, she had the opportunity to visit Duy Phu commune in Quang Nam province, and saw how locals made incense. After witnessing the sophisticated process of making clean incense followed by the families there, she decided that she would… Read full this story

