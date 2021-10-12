Webinar seeks to attract Spanish tourists to Vietnam

The event was organised by the Institute for Tourism Development Research (ITDR) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).
Speaking at the event, ITDR Deputy Director Do Thi Thanh Hoa said in recent years, over 20 million Spanish people have travelled abroad, or half of its population. However, their arrivals in Vietnam remain modest, reaching 70,000 – 80,000 from 2016-2019.
As the European country has controlled the pandemic, its people wish to resume travelling so that Spain will be a target market of Vietnam in the near future, she said.
Deputy head of the ITDR's tourism market research and planning office Nguyen Quang Vinh said since 2018, Vietnam has unilaterally offered 15-day visa waiver to tourists from Western Europe including Spain.
In October 2018, the VNAT also held a program to introduce Vietnam's tourism in Spain's capital city of Madrid.
He suggested learning about changes in travel trend among Spanish visitors following the pandemic to effectively attract them to the country.
According to the ITDR, the number of Spanish tourists to Vietnam rose continually from 2011-2019. They mostly like Vietnam's traditional food and handicrafts.
Statistics from the VNAT showed that there are about 17,000 tour guides for foreign tourists nationwide, but only 1.6 percent of them speak Spanish, predominantly in major cities and provinces.
Experts proposed increasing visa exemption for Spanish visitors from 15 days to 30 days and increasing night tours to boost tourism receipts and prolong their stay.
Source: VNA
- Ho Chi Minh City wants China to be its biggest tourist source
- British tourist surprised when 'infinity pool' at Vietnam hotel turns out to be tiny hot tub
- How Alabama officials are looking to 'dress up' the picturesque Causeway in Spanish Fort
- Dusit International set to make Vietnam debut
- Tanzania Losing Tourists Appeal, Economists Warn
- FRANCE 24 marks Vietnam launch with special programming
- Tanzania: Diversify Products to Build Tourist Loyalty
- Foreign transportation apps ready to ride in Vietnam
- Vietnam Widens Anti-Corruption Campaign by Cleaning the Ruling Party
- 2018 Spanish Grand Prix: weather forecast and timetable
- Death of tourist in J&K not conducive to tourism: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Bill seeks park status for New Mexico’s stunning white dunes
- Palace intrigue: Vietnam revitalizes iconic wartime site
- Vietnam unit of Russia’s Rosneft fears Beijing backlash over recent drilling in part of South China Sea
- Vietnam unit of Russia’s Rosneft fears Beijing backlash over South China Sea drilling
- Vietnam to ask police to handle Chinese tourists wearing T-shirts featuring absurd map
- Picos de Europa: Is this jaw-dropping mountain range Spain’s most underrated tourist attraction?
- San Antonio attractions even many locals haven't gotten around to
- Tanzania: Over 80 Swiss Visitors Sample Tanzania Attractions
- Angola: Tourism Should Serve As Attraction to Reap Financial Revenues
Webinar seeks to attract Spanish tourists to Vietnam have 444 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.