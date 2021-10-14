Webinar held on utilising Vietnamese living overseas to promote local goods

Vietnamese goods at a supermarket in Singapore. — Photo nhandan.vn

HÀ NỘI — A webinar in Hà Nội on Wednesday discussed how Vietnamese people living overseas (OV) can help promote Vietnamese goods on the international stage.

The event follows the Prime Minister's Decision No 1797/QĐ-TTg, a project which encourages the OVs' involvement in the introduction, consumption and development of Vietnamese goods abroad.

Speaking at the seminar, Vũ Bá Phú, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency, hoped that the collaboration between Vietnamese businesses overseas and domestic agencies would continue to strengthen cooperation in the future.

He called on Vietnamese people at home and abroad to support the National Brand programme, so that each individual can act as a representative of Vietnamese brands to their international friends.

The Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency is ready to connect Vietnamese brands with local importers and provide information and updates on market trends. The agency will help promote bringing Vietnamese products into the overseas distribution system, Phú said.

The distribution of Vietnamese goods in European countries has developed relatively well. However, this system has not been fully and effectively promoted due to limitations in domestic enterprises and product quality.

Participants at the event discussed ways of distributing Vietnamese goods abroad. E-commerce is one avenue that can be utilised to connect domestic products with international markets, particularly agricultural products, seafood, shoes, sandals and garments from Việt Nam.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Quang Hiếu, who is also Chairman of the State Commission for OV Affairs, expressed his belief that Việt Nam will soon overcome the difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic. This will enable more Vietnamese goods to become popular worldwide, improving the image of Vietnamese products in the international arena.

The event was co-hosted by the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HCM City’s Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency on the 17th anniversary of the Vietnam Entrepreneurs' Day on October 13. — VNS