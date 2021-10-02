WB launches project on elderly in Vietnam

The project will receive a non-refundable aid of USD 2.75 million from the Government of Japan through the WB-managed Japan Social Development Fund.
HelpAge International in Vietnam, a global network for the rights of the elderly, will coordinate with provincial-level associations for the elderly to implement this project with the goal of supporting the multiplication of the elderly care model in the community to boost the active aging process, improve the health of and raise income for the elderly.
It is estimated that about 27,000 people, 70% of whom are senior citizens, in six provinces and cities will benefit from the project.
The main activity of the project will be the expansion of the network of Intergenerational Self-Help Clubs through the establishment of at least 180 new clubs.
Since its debut in 2006, the network has had 3,500 clubs set up in 61/63 provinces and cities nationwide.
This new project, expected to be implemented until September 2024, will help increase the coverage of clubs and better connect clubs and public service providers.
Translated by Chung Anh
