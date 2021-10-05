VPBank wins ‘Việt Nam House of the Year’ award by Asia Risk 2021 in risk management and derivatives

HÀ NỘI — Asia Risk, a prestigious magazine specialising in risk management and derivatives in the Asian market, has just honoured VPBank as ‘House of the Year 2021’ – the best bank in the field of risk management and derivative products in Việt Nam.
This prestigious award is testament to VPBank’s outstanding capacity in providing effective financial solutions to meet the needs of corporate customers in Việt Nam.
The voting committee of the award includes representatives of leading credit institutions, banks, and fund management companies around the world. Through the objective review process, the voting committee was deeply impressed by VPBank's ability to improve financial instruments, especially the ability to provide a wide variety of large-scale derivative products to customers with modern and advanced risk management systems according to international practices.
Notably, due to comprehensive financial solutions accompanying customers, the total sales of derivative products including cross currency swaps (CCS) and interest rate swaps (IRS) of VPBank at the end of 2020 reached US$3 billion, equivalent to a growth of more than 750 per cent over the same period a year before.
In the second half of 2019, VPBank deployed the Kondor transaction management system (Kondor Treasury system) developed by Finastra, allowing automation of the entire transaction flow from business units to risk management, accounting and operation. This transaction management system has helped VPBank improve business efficiency significantly, saving 30 per cent of time and increasing total capacity by 25 per cent.
Phạm Phú Khôi, Deputy General Director and Head of Financial Market Division of VPBank, commented that, although the implementation time was relatively short, the Kondor system had successfully built a complete solution related to exchange rate and interest rate derivatives, and simultaneously helped VPBank improve risk management by reflecting in a timely and accurate way the risk position according to the bank’s mark-to-market valuation.
Dmytro Kolechko, Head of Risk Management Division, remarked that to ensure conformity with IFRS 13 and the advanced requirements of Basel, at the time of implementing the Kondor project, VPBank was the only domestic bank that applied Market data validation before conducting mark-to-market valuation to perform accurate customer position valuation according to market fluctuations, avoid inappropriate margin notice due to market data error.
The above difference helped VPBank closely monitor market fluctuations, to make professional judgments and grasp potential risks; from there, VPBank could make suggestions on effective hedging strategies with the most optimal price for customers.
With all the above efforts, VPBank is proud to be awarded the ‘House of the year 2021’ for the pioneering spirit of a top commercial bank in developing a variety of financial instruments including sophisticated and complex derivative products to provide the best financial solutions to help corporates avoid potential financial risks.
"The title of ‘House of the Year 2021’ also shows VPBank's great determination to integrate with modern global financial practices to provide the market with the most advanced and effective risk management solutions. This award once again affirms the reputation and trust that expert and customers rendered to us in the field of derivative products in Việt Nam,” the VPBank’s leader affirmed. — VNS
|
House of the Year 2021 is an award in the annual series of Asia Risk magazine awarded to financial institutions in Asia – Pacific to honour the best achievements and innovations in the field of risk management and provide financial solutions through derivative products in the region.
Every year, Asia Risk will select outstanding candidates and collect customer opinions of leading prestigious financial institutions in many different countries to find financial institutions with the most excellent and comprehensive achievements and capabilities to award the ‘House of The Year’ category.
With 22 years of experience in awarding, Asia Risk’s quality, prestige and reputation are highly appraised and responded to by the international financial community, including global financial institutions such as Standard Chartered, HSBC, CitiBank, JP Morgan, and leading regional commercial banks such as ICBC, UOB, CIMB.
- How will global economy and Viet Nam move ahead amid COVID-19 challenges?
- How will global economy and Việt Nam move ahead amid COVID-19 challenges?
- Việt Nam offers tremendous investment opportunities: VinaCapital CEO
- From 'Maradona Việt Nam' to assistant of Park Hang-seo
- Standard Chartered lowers Việt Nam 2020 growth forecast to 3.3%
- WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Việt Nam's French-American War
- Việt Nam’s efforts to improve international trade policy
- Standard Chartered lowers Viet Nam 2020 growth forecast to 3.3%
- Opera House metro station’s first basement completed
- Viet Nam offers tremendous investment opportunities: VinaCapital CEO
- US urban planning, architecture firm eyes Viet Nam’s burgeoning property market
- Banks tighten credit on Asia oil traders as Hin Leong losses add to woes - sources
- Banks tighten credit on Asia oil traders as Hin Leong losses add to woes: sources
- Investors flock to South Korea as wins in coronavirus battle earn reward
- Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 27
- Feel fighting fit! 10 ideas to help you and your family stay strong in mind and body all year round
- White House pushes opening that won't find powerbrokers manning the front lines
- 80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
- Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 3
- 2020 NFL Draft NFC East reset: Division odds, team grades, best picks, 2021 mock draft and more
VPBank wins 'Việt Nam House of the Year' award by Asia Risk 2021 in risk management and derivatives have 905 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.