VPBank Prime launched to target younger Vietnamese generations

HÀ NỘI — VPBank has launched VPBank Prime, the first financial brand in Việt Nam dedicated to the young generations.

Young Vietnamese are classed as the generation born between 1980 – 2000 (also known as the Millennials generation), accounting for about 35 per cent of the population, or more than 33 million people. They are business owners, middle managers or salaried people with a good income in society. This is considered the “golden” generation and is always taken care of by financial brands.

Over the years, VPBank has served this group of customers. In 2020, VPBank co-operated with Nielsen, Việt Nam’s leading market research company, who concluded that this generation prefers smart services coupled with fast and convenient online products. It is noteworthy that this young generation, although very active in their lifestyle, is still quite passive in financial management, sometimes struggling in spending, investing and accumulating for the future.

For young people, the best choice is not always the lowest price but the most convenient. Therefore the VPBank Prime combines products and services into a “combo”, such as digital accounts 5in1, Prime Savings savings and 100 per cent online car loans.

All VPBank's services and products are optimised for the technology platform, making the customer experience fully digitised end-to-end and increasing customer satisfaction in the 4.0 digital age. The bank will also launch new services, such as online appointment booking, virtual credit card opening, promising many new and interesting features.

Along with specialised financial solutions, VPBank Prime’s team of consultants are always ready to serve customers in daily transactions to long-term financial support and advice for important milestones in life, thereby helping customers manage their finances more effectively and enjoy life to the fullest. These are outstanding privileges reserved for the dynamic youth of Việt Nam that no other financial institution has ever offered before.

In addition, when becoming a member of VPBank Prime, customers will receive many other attractive benefits such as optimal price policy, loyalty points, birthday gifts and incentives from partners in all sectors.

Phùng Duy Khương, VPBank's Deputy General Director cum Head of Personal Banking Division said: "VPBank Prime’s mission is to turn your efforts today into tomorrow’s prosperity. With the name “Prime” – the golden period of life and the message “breakthrough from today”, the launch of VPBank Prime today is the promise to accompany customers in every moment of life. Overcome all barriers to break through and get closer to the prosperity you crave. This is also a new step in VPBank’s strategy to realise the noble mission of “for a prosperous Việt Nam." — VNS