Vĩnh Phúc reaps success in attracting FDI

YPE Vina Co’s workers check electronic components at the company’s factory in Bình Xuyên 2 industrial zone in Vĩnh Phúc Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hùng

HÀ NỘI — Bình Xuyên District has emerged as an investment magnet for foreign investors as more projects are put into operation in the area amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Vĩnh Phúc industrial zone authority reported.

Bình Xuyên District has become an investment hub in Vĩnh Phúc Province as it is home to seven industrial zones, namely Bình Xuyên, Bình Xuyên II, Bá Thiện, Bá Thiện II, Sơn Lôi, Nam Bình Xuyên and Thăng Long Vĩnh Phúc.

According to the report, Bình Xuyên Industrial Zone has led the province in attracting FDI with 84 FDI projects by September 30, amounting to a total investment of US$1.275 billion (occupancy rate of 92 per cent). Meanwhile, Bá Thiện Industrial Zone managed to lure $886.72 million with 31 FDI projects (occupancy rate of 75 per cent), and Bá Thiện II $875.64 million with 53 FDI projects (occupancy rate of 68 per cent).

The number of FDI projects attracted to Bình Xuyên II industrial zone was 57 in phase I with a total investment of $303.45 million (occupancy rate of 100 per cent). Thăng Long Vĩnh Phúc industrial zone also saw an investment inflow of $720.76 million with 25 FDI projects, equivalent to an occupancy rate of 63 per cent.

The number of projects with valid licenses to operate in industrial zones in Vĩnh Phúc was 404 by September 15, consisting of 75 domestic direct investment (DDI) projects and 329 FDI projects with total registered capital of VNĐ19.428 trillion ($853 million) and $5.378 billion respectively.

Regarding FDI projects, Vĩnh Phúc authority has granted new licenses to 24 projects and approved capital adjustments to 19 projects with total registered capital of $840.91 million and $88.08 million respectively.

FDI enterprises in Vĩnh Phúc have successfully overcome difficulties and maintained operation during the pandemic thanks to the province's dual target. The province is striving to attract 5-8 more new FDI projects and three new DDI projects within the next three remaining months of 2021. — VNS