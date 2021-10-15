VinFast announces global debut of its new EVs at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show

LOS ANGELES, Calif., October 14, 2021 – VinFast, the Viet Nam-based automotive manufacturer established in 2017, has announced the global debut of the company’s new EVs at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show®. Taking place at the LA Convention Center from November 19 to 28, 2021, the LA Auto Show is one of the world’s most influential automotive shows. VinFast will unveil two of its latest EV models at this year’s event — VF e35 and VF e36 — marking an important milestone in VinFast’s global expansion plan.

VinFast is proud to be the only EV brand representing Viet Nam to attend the 2021 LA Auto Show from November 19 to 28, 2021. At this year’s LA Auto Show, VinFast will introduce the VF e35 and VF e36 electric SUV models in the respective D & E market segments. These two EVs integrate ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems), featuring Lane Assist, Collision Warning, Driver Monitoring, Fully Automated Parking, Summon Vehicle, and more. Moreover, VF e35 and VF e36 are equipped with Smart Infotainment, including in-car control features with Voice Assistant, Virtual Assistant, and E-Commerce Services, among others.

These advances stem from VinFast's strategic investments, pioneering research and development, and global collaboration with automotive industry leaders and innovative start-ups associated with VinFast and Vingroup.

At the event, VinFast will officially launch its global EV brand and its smart and environmentally friendly e-mobility solutions researched and developed by Vingroup's technology ecosystem.

This global debut marks the official introduction of the VinFast EV brand to the North American market. Pre-orders will begin in the first half of 2022.

Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup , said: "Global demand for quality EVs drives the work of our VinFast team every day. We have made vigorous investments and conducted extensive market research to create premium EVs that will satisfy the desires of global customers. This is just the beginning. We hope to capture the hearts and imaginations of even the most demanding customers with VinFast’s dedicated service and smart, high-quality products."

The 2021 LA Auto Show marks the return of VinFast to the global stage since its first introduction at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. This time, VinFast will officially enter the global EV revolution and compete in North American and European markets after this global launch.

According to Ms. Lisa Kaz, CEO and owner of the LA Auto Show : “We are very proud to have the first-ever Vietnamese automaker, VinFast, choose the 2021 LA Auto Show to make their North American debut. As a pioneer in supporting consumer adoption of and education on electric vehicles, we welcome electrification and EV brands." Ms. Kaz added: "We look forward to supporting VinFast’s presence at this year’s show and will keep a close eye on their brand development."

Prior to their 2021 LA Auto Show exhibition, VinFast will organise a press conference on November 17, 2021.

VinFast is offering 500 free tickets to the LA Auto show for EV lovers and prospective American customers who want to "join the charge" with VinFast. Participants can register to receive complementary tickets and watch the livestream of the global premiere at the website: https://www.vinfastauto.com/globalpremiere.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognised as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California. The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts, and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, will take place on November 17-18 and will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to the public from November 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter , Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/