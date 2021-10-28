VinaCapital open-ended funds easily beat index

HCM CITY — All of VinaCapital Fund Management JSC's open-ended funds achieved outstanding performances in the first nine months of the year.
They include the Vietnam Equity Special Access Fund (VESAF), VinaWealth Equity Opportunity Fund (VEOF), VinaCapital Insights Balanced Fund (VIBF), VinaWealth Enhanced Fixed Income Fund (VFF), and VinaCapital VN100 ETF.
VESAF reported a return of 57.6 per cent, making it the best performing open-ended equity fund in the market, a repeat of its market-beating performance in 2020.
VEOF and VIBF achieved returns of 45.2 per cent and 31.9 per cent, outperforming the benchmark VN-Index and putting them among the top three performers in their respective fund classes.
The VN100 ETF, launched in 2020, returned 31.8 per cent.
Bond fund VFF provided a return of 5.45 per cent, the highest in that category.
The total assets under management by these five funds were worth more than VNĐ2.9 trillion as of September 30.
VESAF mainly invests in listed medium- and small-cap stocks with high growth potential and foreign ownership limits.
VEOF mainly invests in large and medium-sized companies.
VIBF is a balanced fund, investing in bonds and listed stocks, to mitigate overall portfolio volatility.
VinaCapital VN100 ETF is an exchange-traded fund with a portfolio that tracks and replicates the performance of the VN100 Index, with a tracking error maintained at less than 0.4 per cent.
Brook Taylor, CEO of VCFM, said, “We are very pleased that VinaCapital's open-ended funds are giving investors outstanding returns that are well above their benchmarks and in the top tier of their asset classes.
"We are very optimistic about the growth prospects of Việt Nam’s stock market in the years ahead. However, to be successful in stock investment, investors should have a long-term vision and solid investment knowledge." — VNS
- SSI’s index-tracking ETF gets registration certificate
- Should I invest in PPF or a mutual fund? Answers to your personal finance queries
- Credit risk funds and low-rated deposits not for average investors
- VN-Index down again as Covid-19 situation worsens
- Ozuna Homers Off Díaz, Braves Beat Mets In New Extras Format
- Golden Gate Bridge approach to open June 1 after hectic weekend
- Groundbreaking shelter for LGBT homeless opening in the Mission
- Coronavirus live updates: Pandemic baseball is here as Giants-Dodgers set for Opening Day
- European stocks end flat as worrying data offsets upbeat earnings
- GLOBAL MARKETS-EU recovery fund sends shares, euro to 4-month highs
- European stocks boosted by vaccine hopes, EU rescue fund optimism
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rally after EU agrees to recovery fund
- Tatis Jr., Myers hit home runs as Padres beat Giants 5-3
- Next coronavirus aid package could easily swell past $1 trillion
- Tatis Jr., Myers Hit Home Runes As Padres Beat Giant, 5-3
- Dr. Nicole Saphier: COVID-19 — From goggles to testing, this is what we need to do next to beat coronavirus
- Dodgers Beat Giants 8-1 in Fan-Less Opener
- Hernandez 5 RBIs, Dodgers Beat Giants 8-1 In Fan-Less Opener
- Ozuna homers off Díaz, Braves beat Mets in new extras format
- Hundreds more Covid test centres to open so every Brit is within 30 minute walk of testing site
VinaCapital open-ended funds easily beat index have 515 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 28, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.