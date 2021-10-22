Viettel named most influential Vietnamese enterprises in innovation

By the end of September 2021, Viettel had 44 patents granted in Việt Nam and seven in the US. — Photo courtesy of Viettel

HÀ NỘI — Viettel is the most influential Vietnamese enterprise in terms of innovation in South Asia and Southeast Asia in 2021, according to Clarivate, a global leader in providing information on the reputation of research quality and innovation.

Clarivate has released an independent assessment report on a list of 276 institutions including universities, government research agencies and technology corporations that lead innovation globally.

In South Asia and Southeast Asia, there are 27 accredited institutions. Viettel is the only Vietnamese enterprise together with Hà Nội University of Science and Technology in the category of higher education institutions, and the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology in the category of Government Research Organisations.

Clarivate's assessment is based on an analysis of patent and citation volume, patent success and the level of globalisation, using patent data from the Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI) and Derwent Patent Citations Index (DPCI).

By the end of September 2021, Viettel had 44 patents granted in Việt Nam and seven in the US. According to the list of the US Patent and Trademark Office, Viettel is a Vietnamese industrial – high-tech enterprise having the most exclusive patents in the US.

Viettel is the only company in the world that both owns a network and conducts research and development of telecommunications equipment. Its successful testing of video calls on self-researched and manufactured gNodeB 5G transceivers in early 2021 has put Viet Nam on the list of six countries possessing 5G technology.

Its solutions such as vOCS real-time billing system, IMS high-quality video and voice calling service system, EPC packet-switched core network system, Site Router are also being applied successfully in its overseas markets. vOCS alone is being used in 11 countries, serving more than 120 million customers.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Viettel is also a pioneer in applying technology to solve national problems with the introduction of a series of solutions in pandemic prevention and control such as telehealth, Vietnam Health Declaration, national infectious disease surveillance system, and the national COVID-19 vaccination management system.

"Viettel is committed to its creative vision for people and defines the group's cross-cutting strategy as a pioneer and key driver in creating a digital society. Therefore, Viettel will always be at the forefront of promoting research and development to master core technology to implement the "Make in Vietnam" strategy and the national digital transformation strategy," said Major General Lê Đăng Dũng, acting Chairman and General Director of Viettel. — VNS