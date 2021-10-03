Vietnam’s domestic air travel to reopen from October 5

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam is consulting the People’s Committees of provinces and cities on a draft plan for the reopening of air travel in phase one from October 5.

Vietnam plans to resume domestic flights between Hanoi and other localities from October 5, according to the latest proposal of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Hanoi-based Noi Bai Airport is expected to reopen. Photo: Vietnam Airlines

CAAV's Deputy Director Vo Huy Cuong said his agency has sent a dispatch to the Hanoi People’s Committee on October 2, to consult on a plan on reopening domestic air transport in phase one that will start from October 5 with information on flight routes, operators, and frequency of landing and take-off at Noi Bai International Airport.

According to the draft plan, domestic airlines will operate 91 return flights per day between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Kien Giang (Phu Quoc, Rach Gia), Nghe An and Quang Binh, Ba Ria – Vung Tau (Con Dao), Quang Nam, Cantho, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Gia Lai, Thua Thien Hue, Lam Dong, Dien Bien, Danang, Khanh Hoa, and Dak Lak.

Cuong said opinions of provinces and cities housing airports will be the basis for licensing the operation of air routes.

The dispatch underlined Noi Bai International Airport is a key traffic hub in the domestic and international flight network. Therefore, the operation of regular domestic flights at the airport is essential for the reactivation of air travel.

On September 27, the Hanoi People’s Committee requested to close Noi Bai Airport for passenger transport for Covid-19 prevention.

Under the draft air travel reopening plan, all 385 round-trip flights per day will be restored, among them,18 routes with 132 return flights per day to Ho Chi Minh City. To Danang City, ten flight routes will be reopened.

The number of return flights to Lien Khuong Airport of Da Lat city (Lam Dong) will be 23 round-trip flights per day while 20 round-trip flights to Hai Phong port city will be restored. To the central province of Thanh Hoa, there will be 11 return flights, and to Cantho City 11.

The central province of Nghe An will reopen seven routes with 19 round-trip flights per day while the southern provinces of Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa will restore 14 and 20 round-trip flights per day, respectively.