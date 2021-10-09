Vietnamese, U.K. organizations cooperate in addressing post-war UXO

The MoU is a basis for MAG to share technical expertise with VNMAC through training, developing effective quality management system, organizing field visits, thus creating opportunities to help both sides develop stronger.

Addressing the signing ceremony, MAG Vietnam's Director Helene Kuperman highlighted the important support and cooperation of VNMAC, the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense, and central and local authorities where MAG are operating, saying that these laid a foundation for positive results that MAG has achieved in addressing post-war UXO in the country.

VNMAC General Director Tran Trung Hoa stressed that the MoU marks an important milestone in the official cooperation relationship between the two sides in order to join hands in overcoming the consequences of landmines left from the war in the territory of Vietnam, and is an important premise for the two sides to specify their cooperation plans.

Hoa thanked other countries' governments, international organizations, non-governmental organizations, domestic and foreign individuals and domestic and international communities for their positive contribution to the settlement of post-war UXO in Vietnam in the recent time.

He expressed his hope to receive more coordination and support from individuals and organizations in this regard in the time to come.

MAG is a non-governmental organization that conducts humanitarian demining activities in areas where war has occurred or is currently taking place. The organization's work has helped more than 17.7 million people in conflict-affected communities in over 40 countries since 1989, giving them greater safety and the opportunity to rebuild their lives, livelihoods and futures.

In Vietnam, MAG began its activities in central Quang Tri province in 1999. It expanded its operations to central Quang Binh province in 2003.

MAG also completed a two-year project in the central province of Quang Nam from 2012 to 2014. Currently, MAG is continuing to operate in Quang Binh and Quang Tri – the most contaminated provinces in the Southeast Asian nation.

Source: VNA