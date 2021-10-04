Vietnamese sisters win Grand Prix at int’l children’s drawing contest

Nine-year-old Hien Minh won the award with her paintings "Nhanh Xuan" (Spring Branch) and "Chu bac tuoc vui ve" (Happy Octopus), while six-year-old Nha Minh got the award with the painting "Buom – Nhung bong hoa tu van dong" (Butterflies: flowers that move by themselves).
The contest, part of "The world through the eyes of children" project, was held from February to June, attracting the participation of children from 3 to 18 years old.
All entries were exhibited at the Botanical Garden of the Moscow State University (MGU) from September 1-30.
The most outstanding paintings will have a chance to join the "The world through the eyes of children" exhibition in Russia and India.
Source: VNA
