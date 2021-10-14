Vietnamese girls join global programme on female leadership and talent

Two Vietnamese girls, Yến Nhi and Mỹ Hạnh, led a panel discussion on furthering female empowerment in Việt Nam. Photo AstraZeneca Vietnam

HCM CITY — AstraZeneca's Young Health Programme (YHP) has joined the global Girls Takeover campaign to draw attention to some of the obstacles faced by young women in Việt Nam.

The virtual event was organised for the International Day of the Girl on October 11. During the event, AstraZeneca leaders gave two female students from the National Economics University the unique opportunity to lead a webcast discussion and share their ideas on how AstraZeneca can further promote female leadership and women's empowerment.

Joining AstraZeneca leaders and employees, Yến Nhi and Mỹ Hạnh, from Hà Giang and Nam Định provinces, discussed their experiences and observations of COVID-19. They highlighted that the pandemic continues to pose several emotional and economic challenges. For those in remote areas, COVID-19 has also put girls at greater risk of exploitation, child labour and gender-based violence.

"COVID-19 has not only limited our chances to participate in meaningful social activities, but also exposed young girls to more misinformation, cyberbullying and harassment. I hope to see more programmes to help equip girls with the skills to protect themselves online," said Hạnh.

The discussion was an opportunity for Hạnh and Nhi to learn about science and innovation for women through AstraZeneca's work in addressing the pandemic and other diseases. The two girls then led the panel discussion and shared their ideas on how the company can further its support for female empowerment in Asia, with a focus on Việt Nam.

"Programmes like Young Health Programme are really helpful as they equip girls with the knowledge and skills to take the lead. In addition, connecting girls, especially those in remote areas, with female leaders who can serve as role models can help inspire girls to take action for themselves," said Nhi.

Nitin Kapoor, Chairman and General Director of Vietnam and Asia Area Frontier Markets, said that AstraZeneca will continue to encourage young women empowerment.

"It was inspiring for us at AstraZeneca to hear from such young female talents. This meaningful dialogue illuminated the challenges that continue to disproportionately affect girls and young women, exacerbated by the pandemic. However, with impactful partnerships and a genuine intent to help, organisations like AstraZeneca can and will go above and beyond to provide equal opportunities to girls and empower them to raise their voices to build a healthier, fairer future," said Kapoor.

Since 2016, thousands of girls all over the world, and 982 girls from Việt Nam, have been stepping into the roles of leaders in politics, media, entertainment and business. These young women are demanding equal power and representation for girls and young women all over the world.

AstraZeneca's Young Health Programme (YHP) is a global disease prevention programme that has a unique focus on young people aged 10-24, living in vulnerable environments and under-resourced settings around the world. — VNS