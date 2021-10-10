Vietnamese, German start-ups meet at AsiaBerlin Summit 2021

The event was co-hosted by the SKARO GmbH company, the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, the Digital Transformation Center in Vietnam under the International Cooperation Agency of Germany (GIZ), and the Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises.
Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany Dang Chung Thuy described AsiaBerlin Summit 2021 and the event in particular as an excellent platform to link the two countries' businesses, start-ups and investors together.
He hailed Germany as one of the most important partners of Vietnam in the European Union. Two-way trade doubled in the past decade, reaching 13.2 billion EUR last year, making Vietnam the largest trade partner of the European country in ASEAN.
With nearly 450 valid projects in Vietnam, Germany became one of the three biggest investors in the country during the period.
Participants at the event shared creative ideas about technological, energy-efficient and eco-friendly solutions.
The AsiaBerlin initiative aims to create a start-up ecological system between Asia and Berlin, thus helping startups in different areas, from Smart City, Urban Tech, GreenTech, to Climate Tech, Fintech, Social Entrepreneurship and Artificial Intelligence.
It is the fifth time the Vietnamese Embassy has attended the AsiaBerlin Summit.
Source: VNA
- Shaping Cleveland’s agenda: Glenville resident looks organize citizens to develop issues platform for 2021 candidates
- Shaping Cleveland’s agenda: Glenville resident looks to organize citizens to develop issues platform for 2021 candidates
- Trump to meet with Putin at G20 summit in Japan
- Trump meeting with Putin at G20 summit in Japan
- German leader Merkel seen shaking for 3rd time in a month
- Merkel_ Macron to host Balkans meeting in Berlin
- Mixed signals, reversals cloud second day of G-7 summit
- President Trump misses G-7 meeting on climate change
- G20 summit officially opens in Japan’s Osaka
- Bioxytran Inc. Invited to New York Venture Summit
- Donald Tusk: G7 summit may be last chance for unity
- Critics slam Trump’s plan to hold summit at his golf course
- Colorado Springs area business events starting Aug. 25
- Feds give low ranking to CAO's Head Start program
- Colorado Springs area business events starting June 9
- Key vote today to set up state budget showdown
- Colorado Springs area business events starting May 26
- Federal grant would boost lead clean-up efforts in Glenville
- The Latest: Ukraine meeting with Russia to be held in Sept
- Where North and South Korea Meet: On TV
Vietnamese, German start-ups meet at AsiaBerlin Summit 2021 have 370 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.