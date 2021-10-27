Vietnamese, Francophone parliaments promote human rights

Co-organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF), the OIF, and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the conference takes place both in virtual and in-person formats on October 25-26.

Addressing the event, head of the Vietnamese delegation and Chairwoman of the N.A. Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh affirmed the consistent policy of the Vietnamese State in respecting and protecting human rights. Vietnam constantly strives to better the legal system on human rights, promote economic development along with ensuring social justice, and constantly improve people’s living standards.

She emphasized that Vietnam attaches importance to dialogue and cooperation in the field of human rights and actively participates in making contributions at U.N. and regional forums on the matter.

Vietnam has completed the review under the third UPR cycle and is actively implementing recommendations that Vietnam accepts, she noted.

She continued to say that Vietnam is also one of the core countries in promoting content on climate change and human rights at the Human Rights Council.

According to Anh, the N.A. plays an important role in ensuring and realizing human rights in Vietnam. Over the past time, the legislature has made continuous efforts to build and complete the legal system on human rights; and to regularly conduct the monitoring of law enforcement and the implementation of regulations related to human rights.

Anh said amid COVID-19, Vietnam has promptly implemented measures to fight the pandemic and maintain economic growth with priority covering the protection of people's life and wellbeing. All people are supported to secure their lives, get medical care, and have equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, she added.

Source: VNA