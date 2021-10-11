Vietnamese Defense Ministry presents medical supplies to Laos

At the reception, General Chien highlighted that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two parties, two states, two militaries and two peoples have been continuously consolidated and developed in a practical and effective manner, and defense cooperation is an important pillar in their relationship. On the basis of the protocol and annual cooperation plan, bilateral defense cooperation in different fields has been comprehensively developing in an intensive, practical, and effective manner, contributing importantly to the national construction and defense in each country.

The Vietnamese Deputy Defense Minister also took the occasion to thank the Lao Ministry of Defense for supporting the Vietnamese Defense Ministry in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the deed demonstrated the solidarity and sharing spirit of the two countries in any circumstances.

General Chien also highly appreciated the Lao People's Army's efforts in helping the Lao Government in responding the COVID-19 situation and ensuring national security over the past time. The Vietnamese official expressed sympathy for difficulties confronting Laos and believed that the Lao Government will soon contain the pandemic and bring life back to normal.

The host also announced that the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense has decided to present medical supplies to support the Lao Defense Ministry's COVID-19 pandemic fight efforts. Although the medical supplies may not be enough compared to Laos' huge demand, General Chien expected that they would partly help ease the country's current difficulties, soon bring people's life back to normal and recover its economy.

The Vietnamese official also said that the Vietnamese Defense Ministry has instructed its military regions, military commands and border troops in provinces sharing the same borderline with Laos to provide support to the country when requested.

Highlighting the special relationship between the two countries, the Lao diplomat emphasized that the Lao Party, State, military and people attach special importance to strengthening the time-honored friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam. He also highly appreciated the outcomes of the Vietnamese Party and State in SARS-CoV-2 prevention and control, especially the Vietnam People's Army's contribution to the fight in Ho Chi Minh City and other Southern localities over the past time.

On behalf of the Lao Party, State and Defense Ministry, Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and Defense Ministry for their support to Laos' COVID-19 fight. He recalled that in spite of facing huge difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam was the first country to provide medical supplies and dispatch its experts to support Laos when the first COVID-19 cases were reported in the country. The Lao diplomat affirmed that it was the timely support from Vietnam that has greatly contributed to Laos' COVID-19 containment.

At the event, Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien handed over Vietnamese Defense Ministry's medical supplies, worth VND 5.2 billion in total, to Lao Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang. The gifts are to help the Lao Ministry of Defense in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Translated by Tran Hoai