Vietnamese children in Australia hold concerts to raise funds for COVID-19 fight at home

Khoi Anh, the mother of two children who perform at the concert, said that her family has kept a close watch on COVID-19 developments in Vietnam and HCM City and wish to do something to ease difficulties facing pandemic-hit people, especially children.
Through the concerts, she hopes to nurture her children's sense of sympathy with other people's difficulties and willingness to support the needy, while becoming more closely to the homeland.
Earlier in June, the Vietnamese Embassy in Canberra and the Vietnamese General Consulates in Sydney and Perth called for support from the Vietnamese community in the country in COVID-19 prevention and control at home.
In response to the call, many Vietnamese associations, businesses, entrepreneurs, students and Vietnamese people in Australia have donate cash to the activities, while engaging in many activities to support pandemic fight in Vietnam and call for Australia's assistance in COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam.
Source: VNA
