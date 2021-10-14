Vietnamese businesses greatly contribute to Laos’s socio-economic development

Addressing the event, interim chairman of BACI Duong Dinh Bang said implementing the policy of promoting economic cooperation with Laos, on the basis of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, many Vietnamese enterprises have poured investment in and done business in the country.

With more than 400 investment projects worth over 5 billion USD, Vietnam is currently the third largest foreign investor in Laos, after Thailand and China, he said.

In recent years, the Vietnamese business community in Laos has not only contributed to the Lao budget but also donated tens of millions of USD to social security activities, developing infrastructure facilities and creating jobs for thousands of Lao laborers.

It has also helped change Lao laborers' awareness of shifting from small-scale production to commodity-based production, contributing to creating a new and fundamental orientation to promote sustainable production development in the country.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung praised the efforts of the Vietnamese business community in Laos to overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and expressing his delight at the increasing number of new projects invested by Vietnamese firms in Laos despite the health crisis.

He urged Vietnamese enterprises operating in Laos to update and further promote application of new technologies and digital transformation in order to maximize the efficiency of their production and business activities and effectively adapt to the pandemic.

The diplomat called on Vietnamese businesses to strengthen coordination and support each other, contributing to further tightening the Vietnam – Laos great relationship.

He took the occasion to applaud active contribution of Vietnamese enterprises in Laos to both countries’ fight against COVID-19.

Source: VNA