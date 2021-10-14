Vietnamese artworks on display at prestigious exhibition in Australia

HÀ NỘI — A video by Vietnamese artist Phương Linh is one of four pieces from Việt Nam that has been chosen for display at a prestigious art exhibition in Queensland, Australia, starting on December 4.

The 10th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art (APT) will feature Linh’s art video, titled “The Head”, which lasts for 4 minutes 45 seconds and has attracted the attention of an international audience.

”The Head” by Nguyễn Phương Linh, created in 2021. — Photo courtesy of Nguyễn Phương Linh/APT10

Nguyễn Phương Linh of Hà Nội is passionate about installation art. She is an art consultant at the creative space Nhà Sàn Collective Art, a familiar destination of many artists in the capital.

Her work exploits historical materials, using symbols and repetitive objects to convey messages of indifference about people, places and customs.

A painting by Nguyễn Thị Châu Giang, who resides in HCM City, will also be displayed at the exhibition. Her piece, which has no name, is a silk painting created in 2015, combining the traditional áo dài with iconic Vietnamese elements such as flowers and dragons.

A silk painting by Nguyễn Thị Châu Giang, from 2015. — Photo courtesy of Nguyễn Thị Châu Giang/APT10

The female artist dedicates her paintings to all grandmothers, mothers, and sisters of her generation, and conveys experiences that are considered entirely new, inspired by her own life.

Artist Phi Phi Oanh from Đà Nẵng City will also exhibit two lacquer paintings, each sized 217×55 cm to the event. Her works are also untitled and use traditional paints.

Two lacquer paintings by Phi Phi Oanh will also be exhibited. — Photo courtesy of Phi Phi Oanh/APT10

APT is a large-scale international exhibition, held every three years by the Queensland Art Gallery & Gallery of Modern Art in Australia. This year, the exhibition features 69 projects from 150 emerging artists, art groups and filmmakers from more than 30 countries.

The international exhibition will bring audiences workshops, performances and virtual chats, along with artworks ranging from sculptures, textiles, paintings, photography and videos. — VNS