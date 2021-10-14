Vietnamese artworks on display at prestigious exhibition in Australia

HÀ NỘI — A video by Vietnamese artist Phương Linh is one of four pieces from Việt Nam that has been chosen for display at a prestigious art exhibition in Queensland, Australia, starting on December 4.
The 10th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art (APT) will feature Linh’s art video, titled “The Head”, which lasts for 4 minutes 45 seconds and has attracted the attention of an international audience.
Nguyễn Phương Linh of Hà Nội is passionate about installation art. She is an art consultant at the creative space Nhà Sàn Collective Art, a familiar destination of many artists in the capital.
Her work exploits historical materials, using symbols and repetitive objects to convey messages of indifference about people, places and customs.
A painting by Nguyễn Thị Châu Giang, who resides in HCM City, will also be displayed at the exhibition. Her piece, which has no name, is a silk painting created in 2015, combining the traditional áo dài with iconic Vietnamese elements such as flowers and dragons.
The female artist dedicates her paintings to all grandmothers, mothers, and sisters of her generation, and conveys experiences that are considered entirely new, inspired by her own life.
Artist Phi Phi Oanh from Đà Nẵng City will also exhibit two lacquer paintings, each sized 217×55 cm to the event. Her works are also untitled and use traditional paints.
APT is a large-scale international exhibition, held every three years by the Queensland Art Gallery & Gallery of Modern Art in Australia. This year, the exhibition features 69 projects from 150 emerging artists, art groups and filmmakers from more than 30 countries.
The international exhibition will bring audiences workshops, performances and virtual chats, along with artworks ranging from sculptures, textiles, paintings, photography and videos. — VNS
- American, overseas Vietnamese artists hold multimedia exhibition in Da Nang
- Exhibition of state artists enthrals visitors
- Arts exhibition reviews memories of revolutionary era
- Nude photo exhibition of famed Vietnamese artist in HCMC Fine Arts Association
- Science Busking for Research Funds: Crowdfunding in Australia
- Exhibition features international and local artists
- Vietnamese painter’s artworks auctioned at Sotheby’s Hong Kong
- Vietnamese artists show optimism at exhibition in US
- Famed Vietnamese nude photographer displays works on stones
- Book on Vietnamese fine arts history needed, says critic
- Nude photography exhibition breaks boundaries
- 'For the Primary health of Vietnamese people' photo contest reviewed
- Vietnamese handicraft products promoted in Thailand
- Louvre gets ready for its biggest ever Leonardo exhibition
- The biggest ever exhibition of Leonardo da Vinci works is about to begin
- World artists impress Vietnam’s biggest lakeside art exhibition
- Photo exhibition on Vietnamese voluntary soldiers, experts in Laos
- Watercolour painting exhibition celebrates National Day
- Heritage of Hermes on display in Vietnam
- Quang Ngai hosts exhibition featuring treasures of ancient shipwrecks
Vietnamese artworks on display at prestigious exhibition in Australia have 499 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.