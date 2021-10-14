Vietnam wishes to enhance multifaceted cooperation with Poland: FM

During a reception in Hanoi on October 13 for Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Wojciech Gerwel, Son suggested both sides continue facilitating the exchange of visits by senior leaders and officials of ministries and agencies to foster political trust and mutual understanding, thus laying a foundation to expand bilateral collaboration in various fields.

He thanked the Polish Government and people for donating 501,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam and key medical supplies to Ho Chi Minh City to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, Poland will also deliver 890,000 doses of AstraZeneca to Vietnam.

Son hailed Poland as the biggest trade partner of Vietnam in Central and Eastern Europe. Two-way trade was maintained at an impressive figure in the first eight months of this year, reaching 1.67 billion USD.

The host proposed Poland soon ratify the European Union – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and launch the bilateral economic cooperation consultation mechanism to tap benefits brought about by the E.U.-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EVIPA.

Ambassador, for his part, vowed to keep striving to further consolidate and tighten the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries to meet their practical interests.

Source: VNA