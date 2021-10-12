Vietnam wins three awards in International Blockchain Olympiad 2021

This is the second time that Vietnam has participated in the competition with six teams selected from more than 100 applications.

Vietnam has won three awards in the International Blockchain Olympiad 2021 (IBCOL 2021), including a Blockchain application for traceability of agricultural products, protecting patient information, and anti-child trafficking.

Among them, the solution “Blockchain-based child trafficking prevention system” by KidKat team won the e-government excellence award (with a cash prize of US$2,500).

The LifeLink team won the medical technology excellence with the application “Blockchain platform combines Federated Learning to support AI technology in medical research by decentralizing the system and protecting patient information. ” (with a cash prize worth US$2,500).

The third prize belonged to the ViFaChain team with the product: “Blockchain application to supervise the origin of clean agricultural supply chains” (with a cash prize of US$5,000).

Nguyen The Nang, TomoChain product manager, who mentored the teams during the three-day contest, said that this year’s winning projects all demonstrated creativity and in-depth scientific research.

The ViFachain team solves the issue of traceability in the agricultural supply chain, and although the solution could not be put into application immediately, the team had mentioned the corresponding roadmap for implementation.

The solution helps trace the origin of agricultural products to manage quality in the supply chain. The most important information of the product, including production place and quality, will be stored in the blockchain. The information is transparent and traceable, Nang added.

IBCOL 2021 is held online with virtual stage images. Photo: The organizer

In the segment of medical technology, a representative of the LifeLink team said that their idea aims to apply Blockchain in combination with Federated learning to protect a stable, distributed platform from the risk of cyberattacks, without sharing patient data.

“This product will contribute to creating important connections in the healthcare sector and the world, thereby opening many opportunities for patients,” said Nguyen Mai Phuong, a member of LifeLink.

In the e-government field, KidKat team is also appreciated. With the topic “Blockchain-based child trafficking prevention system”, each person has a personal identification and will build a biological monitoring model such as identifying fingerprint, face, or eye. The information is stored on the blockchain. When passing through customs or where identification is required, this biological information will be based on to identify who this is. Children who are not accompanied by their parents will be identified by the system and which will send a notification message to their parents.

Phan Le Minh An, a representative of KidKat team, said that in the coming time, the group will learn more about blockchain as well as tokenomics so that they can come up with more practical solutions.

The IBCOL 2021 has attracted 600 teams from 59 countries, with Bangladesh being the host country. Over the last three days, many international blockchain experts joined the event as judges and speakers.

This is the second time that Vietnam has participated in the competition with six teams chosen from more than 100 applications through a national qualifying round. The event was held within the framework of the Pioneer Technology Village, part of the Techfest Vietnam 2021 series of events.

“The technologies will be used in every aspect of our industrial sector. Blockchain is a shared, immutable ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network. The Vietnamese Government has always supported the talents and efforts of the youth,” Nguyen The Nang told The Hanoi Times .

"I believe that many young blockchain professionals from Vietnam will be nurtured thanks to IBCOL, helping promote the Vietnam blockchain ecosystem," Nang stressed.