Quy, who is Chairman of the committee, highly spoke of the political-security progress in South Sudan since the transitional government was established, setting the scene for the protection of vulnerable people, including children.
South Sudanese children still face many challenges, he said, calling the country's government and concerned parties to continue implement its joint action program on child protection with the U.N.
The diplomat also urged concerned parties in South Sudan to ensure children's access to food, education and health care, and to further promote the reintegration program for children recruited by armed groups.
He voiced his hope that the U.N., its members, regional organizations and other international partners will continue providing support for South Sudan in its transition process, particularly in protecting the children.
Committee 2206, established pursuant to the UNSC's Resolution 2206, is mandated to supervise the implementation of measures of the UNSC to enhance assurance of peace and security in South Sudan.
Source: VNA
- Vietnam urges protection of children from school attacks
- #EndSARS: Igbo leaders vow to protect nationalities in South East
- #EndSARS: Igbo leaders vows to protect nationalities in South-East
- Vietnam, Indonesia call for peaceful solutions to Abyei issue
- Vietnam backs UN, AU efforts to ensure peace in Africa
- VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 29
- VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
- VIETNAM NEWS 12/10
- VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 22
- VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 24
- VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 20
- Charity: More Than Half of Children Worldwide at Risk
- VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 28
- VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 25
- Vietnam lauds cooperation between UN, African Union
- VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 27
- VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 21
- VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 27
- VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 26
- VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 20
Vietnam urges for children protection at UNSC Committee on South Sudan’s meeting have 266 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 16, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.