Vietnam treasures development of stable, healthy, sustainable ties with China: Minister

Dien, who is also a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Central Committee, made the statement in a video clip sent to the Chinese people via the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi to congratulate them on the 72nd founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China (October 1, 1949 – 2021).
In his speech, the minister congratulated the Chinese Party, Government, and people on the great achievements they have obtained over the past 72 years.
He believed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, with General Secretary and President Xi Jinping as the core, the Chinese people will continue to gain many new victories, making important contributions to the overall development and prosperity of the region and the world.
The minister stressed that given complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam and China should step up cooperation and create strong impetus for their recovery and economic development; and coordinate to effectively implement common perceptions reached by their senior Party and State leaders as well as those achieved at the recent 13th session of the Steering Committee for Vietnam – China Bilateral Cooperation.
The two nations need to promote economic and trade cooperation towards a more sustainable direction in the time to come, he noted.
Source: VNA
