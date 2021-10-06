Vietnam score ‘Goal of the Tournament’ at Futsal World Cup 2021

Vietnamese player Nguyen Van Hieu (white No.14) vies for the ball (Photo: VFF)

Hanoi (VNA) – A goal scored by Vietnamese player Nguyen Van Hieu has been named the ' Goal of the Tournament ' at the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 in Lithuania.

A steal and dribble attempt from his own half by Hieu was finished delinquently into the back of Panama's net during a game in the group stage.

FIFA hailed it as 'a sublime solo effort from Nguyen Van Hieu'.

Earlier, it was dubbed the 'Goal of the Group Stage'.

FIFA statistics showed that there were a total of 301 goals in 52 matches.

In addition, Hieu for the first time has been honoured amongst five outstanding young players of the tournament.

Vietnam were ones of the third-place finishers of the group stage and earned a berth at the Round of 16 where they lost 2-3 to Russia./.