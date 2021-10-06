Vietnam score ‘Goal of the Tournament’ at Futsal World Cup 2021

Hanoi (VNA) – A goal scored by Vietnamese player Nguyen Van Hieu has been named the ' Goal of the Tournament ' at the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 in Lithuania.
A steal and dribble attempt from his own half by Hieu was finished delinquently into the back of Panama's net during a game in the group stage.
FIFA hailed it as 'a sublime solo effort from Nguyen Van Hieu'.
Earlier, it was dubbed the 'Goal of the Group Stage'.
FIFA statistics showed that there were a total of 301 goals in 52 matches.
In addition, Hieu for the first time has been honoured amongst five outstanding young players of the tournament.
Vietnam were ones of the third-place finishers of the group stage and earned a berth at the Round of 16 where they lost 2-3 to Russia./.
- ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2021 to have reserve day for semis and final
- Women's ODI World Cup 2021 To Have Reserve Days For Knockout Matches
- Late penalty save helps USWNT to fifth Women’s World Cup Final
- England Women's World Cup 2019 squad: Players, results and semi-final match time
- New Zealand to kick-off 2021 World Cup at Eden Park
- Women’s 2021 ODI World Cup to have reserve day for semis and final
- World Cup qualifers: Vietnam vs Malaysia game postponed over Covid-19 fears
- 2021 Women’s World Cup to have reserve day for all knockouts
- Women's World Cup: US rewrite the record books with 13-0 win over Thailand
- ICC keeps reserve day for Women's ODI World Cup semis and final
- A step in the right direction: Women's ODI World Cup to have a reserve day for semis and final
- Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to be postponed: AFC
- Kaka Retires: The last member of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning team
- FIFA, AFC agree to postpone Asian FIFA World Cup qualifiers
- World Cup 2018, England vs Panama: England Seek Trusty Lieutenants To Captain Harry Kane
- World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Admits England Could Have Done Better Against Belgium
- Women's T20 World Cup: Veda Krishnamurthy Feels Destiny Is In India's Favour Ahead Of Final vs Australia
- Women’s T20 World Cup final: ‘It’s all about destiny’ - Veda confident India can end trophy drought at MCG
- Jodie Cunningham 'desperate' to play part on field as well as off at 2021 Rugby League World Cup
- Veda Krishnamurthy Confident Ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final vs Australia, Says 'Destiny in India's Favour'
Vietnam score ‘Goal of the Tournament’ at Futsal World Cup 2021 have 428 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at October 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.