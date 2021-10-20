Vietnam, Russia boost transport ties

The said the ministry hopes to hold joint discussions with Russia on the resumption of regular flights between major Russian cities and Vietnam's economic and tourism hubs like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, thus facilitating travelling for tourism and visiting relatives.

He also informed that the Transport Ministry has assigned its agencies to work with the Russian Embassy to tackle difficulties in specific projects, especially in railway and maritime transport.

The minister added that several terms in the bilateral maritime trade agreement that the two countries signed in 1993 are no longer suitable at present, particularly those related to Vietnamese crew members’ entry in Russia's ports. He asked the ambassador to help with the settlement of the issue.

Bezdetko, for his part, also noted the need to resume commercial flights between the two countries.

Regarding railway transport, he said Russian firms want to cooperate with Vietnam's railway sector to provide machinery and equipment.

As for maritime transport, he suggested Vietnam upgrade the wharves at the Vietnam-Russia Industrial Park in the northern province of Quang Ninh which have been overloaded, adding that Russia has yet to receive feedback from relevant localities about the issue.

The ambassador said the working session is a step of preparation for the upcoming meeting of the Vietnam – Russia Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic, Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation and an upcoming Russia visit by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Source: VNA