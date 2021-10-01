Nguyen Thi Huong, director-general of the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, said Vietnam’s growth rate being among the highest in the world is clear proof of government determination as well as efforts by people and the business community to effectively realize the dual task of pandemic prevention and economic recovery. The agro-forestry-fishery sector grew 2.68 percent, contributing 13.5 percent to the national GDP, while the industry and construction sector grew 3.98 percent, contributing 53 percent to the domestic economy. The service sector posted 2.34-percent growth, contributing 33.5 percent to the economy. The manufacturing and processing sector played a key role in economic growth with an increase of 5.82 percent, while electricity production and distribution grew by 3.92 percent. Vietnam achieved record trade results in 2020 despite the pandemic challenges, with total trade revenue reaching an estimated US$543.9 billion, a year-on-year increase of 5.1 percent. Of the total, exports hit US$281.5 billion and imports stood at US$262.4 billion, an increase of 6.5 percent and 3.6 percent compared to a year ago, respectively. As a result, Vietnam’s trade surplus reached an estimated US$19.1 billion, the highest since 2016. Labor productivity reached an estimated VND117.9 million per worker, equivalent to US$5,081, up US$290… Read full this story

Vietnam remains growth leader despite 2020 GDP dip have 292 words, post on ven.vn at October 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.