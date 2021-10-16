Vietnam records 3,211 new local Covid cases

HCMC led the daily tally with 790 cases, followed by Dong Nai with 397 and Binh Duong with 385.

88 deaths were recorded, with 58 cases in Ho Chi Minh City, 11 in Binh Duong, three in Tien Giang, Long An and Tay Ninh each, two in An Giang and Can Gio, and one each in Binh Thuan, Dak Nong, Dong Nai, Gia Lai, Kien Giang and Soc Trang.

The total coronavirus death toll so far is 21,131, accounting for around 2.4 percent of all infections.

Also on Saturday, 1,581 Covid-19 patients were announced recovered, bringing the number of recovered cases to 790,504.

Over 60.5 million have been vaccinated, with more than 17.6 million receiving two doses.