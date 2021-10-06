Vietnam plans to resume domestic tourism activities in October

Representatives from tourism management agencies of provinces and cities nationwide focused their discussions on measures to gradually recover tourism activities in line with a safe roadmap.

Accordingly, this month, provinces and cities began organizing training courses on COVID-19 prevention and control regulations, processes in welcoming and serving tourists, criteria for safe tourism services, as well as preparations for incidents and risks.

From November, localities that have controlled the pandemic will start welcoming back domestic holiday-makers. They are required to strictly comply will regulations on vaccination against COVID-19 and testing.

A pilot plan on welcoming international tourists with vaccine passports to Phu Quoc island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang will be implemented from October this year to March 2020. This scheme will prioritize key markets that have effectively controlled the COVID-19 pandemic, and had high vaccination coverage such as Northeast Asia, Europe, the U.S., the Middle East, and Australia.

By the end of 2021, Vietnam will welcome foreign tourists back to other destinations, including Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province, Hoi An ancient city in central Quang Nam province, Nha Trang in central Khanh Hoa province and Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

