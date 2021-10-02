Vietnam Days in Switzerland 2021 to promote can’t-miss landscapes of Vietnam

The virtual event is among major activities marking the 50th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Switzerland diplomatic ties (October 11).

It comprises five main parts themed "Hello Switzerland! Hello Europe!" "Original Culture," "Miracle Vietnam," "Future Generations," and "See you in Vietnam."

The "Miracle Vietnam" part is to promote can't-miss natural landscapes of Vietnam to friends in Switzerland and other European nations at large, with guests sharing their travel experience in Vietnam's Central Highlands and northern mountainous regions like Ha Giang, Lao Cai and Son La, as well as historical sites and traditional craft villages in Ninh Binh and Hanoi, and in coastal localities such as Ha Long, Ly Son, Con Dao and Phu Quoc.

Dynamic lifestyle of Vietnamese in the modern society and the country's street food will also be featured at the event.

The program will be simultaneously held at the Vietnam Television, the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland, and the Vietnamese permanent mission to the United Nations (U.N.), the World Trade Organization (WTO) and other international organizations.

It can be watched online at https://www.facebook.com/VietNamDaysAbroad/; https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLvOy7LHvOi0SCcWbcNFAmg; and Facebook and Youtube pages of the VTV4 channel.

Source: VNA