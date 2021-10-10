Vietnam Day in Switzerland celebrates anniversary of diplomatic relations

The program was jointly organized by the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland, the Vietnamese permanent mission to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organization (WTO) and other international organizations, and the Department of Cultural Affairs and UNESCO under the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

With five main parts themed "Hello Switzerland! Hello Europe!" "Original Culture," "Miracle Vietnam," "Future Generations," and "See you in Vietnam," the program saw the presence of outstanding intellectuals, politicians, and representatives from the Vietnamese community in Switzerland and the Swiss community in Vietnam.

Addressing the event, Luu Vinh Toan, President of the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals and Experts in Switzerland highlighted the potential for Vietnam-Switzerland cooperation in terms of science-technology, innovation, and digital transformation – a bright spot for the bilateral cooperation in the coming time. He suggested that the two nations can support each other in terms of human resources and practical applications.

Digital infrastructure and application of information technology in Vietnam is developing quickly, and Vietnam’s human resources are receiving more training and gaining more experience, while Switzerland has strengths in developing practical applications or processes, he noted.

Toan expressed his belief that Vietnam and Switzerland will become reliable strategic partners in the fields of science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, thus positively contributing to the diplomatic relations.

Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Switzerland Philipp Rosler pledged to serve as a bridge to promote the Vietnam – Switzerland – Germany relations, especially in economic, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Europe.

From the perspective of foreign investors operating in Vietnam, besides the good relationship between the two countries and their similarities, Vietnam is always the best place for investment because of its industrious, skilled, well-trained workforce, according to Rosler.

Blaise Matthey, Director of the Federation of Enterprises of French-speaking Switzerland said in the context of many challenges such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam and Switzerland need to find new ways of cooperation to help promote economic recovery and sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, Felix Urech, a professor at the University of Geneva, spotlighted the change in Vietnam’s image in recent times, and mentioned a number of incentives from Vietnam that can make foreign companies decide to invest in the Southeast Asian nation.

Source: VNA