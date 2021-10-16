Vietnam and Indonesia holds second defense policy dialogue

At the event, the Vietnamese deputy defense minister congratulated the Indonesian National Armed Forces on its 76th founding anniversary and emphasized that on the basis of the strategic partnership set up in 2013, the bilateral cooperation, including defense ties, has been consolidated and strongly developed.

General Chien also took the occasion to thank the Indonesian Defense Ministry for its support to military and defense activities and conferences hosted by Vietnam during its ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.

For his part, the Indonesian official congratulated Vietnam on its fulfillment of the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.

At the event, the two sides highlighted the outcomes of the fourth meeting of the joint working group in defense and military cooperation and the second exchange on defense industry cooperation between the two countries in September. They affirmed that despite the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bilateral defense cooperation activities have been flexibly and effectively implemented.

Regarding cooperation orientations in the coming time, the two officials agreed to continue carrying out cooperation contents with a focus on delegation exchanges; consultations and cooperation in training, military medicine and defense industry; collaboration among services and arms. They also agreed to support one another at multilateral cooperation mechanisms and events.

The Vietnamese deputy defense minister asked relevant forces of the two countries to cooperate and help their distressed fishermen and treat detained fishermen humanely in accordance with the bilateral relationship and ASEAN's solidarity spirit.

On the occasion, the two sides exchanged the military's role in preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and introduced their Defense White Paper to one another.

General Chien emphasized that Vietnam's defense policy is not to join any military alliances or side with one country against another. Vietnam also does not allow any other countries to set up military bases or use its territory to carry out military activities against other countries or use force or threaten to use force in international relations.

On the occasion, the two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments and issues of global concerns. Regarding the East Sea (South China Sea) issues, they emphasized the need to maintain peace, stability, security, safety, freedom of navigation and over flight, and settlement of disputes on the basis of international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982).

Translated by Tran Hoai