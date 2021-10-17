Vietnam Airlines to resume Hanoi – Can Tho air route from October 18

Tickets for the flights are now open for sale at the carrier's website, mobile application and official ticket offices and agents to meet the travel demand of passengers.

Specifically, Vietnam Airlines will operate one flight per day from Hanoi to Can Tho and vice versa by Airbus A321. The flight departs from Hanoi at 10:00 and from Can Tho at 13:05.

Passengers on the flight must satisfy pandemic prevention and control requirements, including a negative testing COVID-19 certificate within 72 hours and full vaccination of two shots, or certificate of recovery from the disease within six months.

From October 10, Vietnam Airlines has restored 16 domestic routes including between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang; between Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, Vinh, Da Nang, Chu Lai, Hue, Nha Trang, Tuy Hoa, Dong Hoi, Quy Nhon, Phu Quoc, Rach Gia, Ca Mau; and between Thanh Hoa and Da Lat.

Source: VNA