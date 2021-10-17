Vietnam Airlines re-operates Hanoi-Can Tho route

The new service will be operational with one daily flight using Airbus A321 aircraft. The trip will departure from Hanoi at 10 am and take off in Can Tho at 1:05 pm.

Passengers are required to be vaccinated at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine around 14 days after vaccination or fully vaccinated, display the "Green Covid Card" or vaccination certificate, certificate of recovery from Covid-19 within six months, negative test result for Covid-19 conducted within 72 hours prior to departing. They have to strictly comply with the health ministry's 5K message during the trip.

The airline begins selling tickets for Hanoi-Can Tho route at its website, the box office and official agents. Vietnam Airlines has previously resume 16 local routes starting on October 10.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh