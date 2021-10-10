Vietnam Airlines operates seven flight on first day of domestic flight resumption

To be able to board the flights, passengers must meet requirements on negative testing for SARS-CoV-2, full vaccination against COVID-19, medical declaration and adherence to 5K regulations. Those who fly to Hanoi need to have confirmation of a quarantine facility in Hanoi before departure.

The occupancy rates on Vietnam Airlines flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City during the day ranged from 70 to 100 percent, but were lower on flights from other localities. All flights apply distancing seating in line with requirement.

The airline strictly follows standards in aircraft disinfection and pandemic prevention rules.

The national flag carrier has resumed services on the routes between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City/Da Nang, HCM City and Hai Phong/Vinh/Thanh Hoa/Quy Nhon/Hue/ Da Nang/Quang Nam/Dong Hoi/ Nha Trang/Tuy Hoa/Phu Quoc. Its subsidiary Vasco also resumed flights between HCM City and Rach Gia/Ca Mau.

