Vietjet offers discounted tickets on all re-opened routes

A Vietjet staff member takes the temperature of a passenger. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY – Vietjet is providing passengers with Eco tickets priced at zero đồng (excluding taxes and fees) on all re-opened routes until October 20.

These routes connect HCM City to Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng, Quy Nhơn in Bình Định Province), Vinh, Thanh Hóa, Chu Lai in Quảng Nam Province, Huế, Đồng Hới City in Quảng Bình Province, Tuy Hoà City in Phú Yên Province, Phú Quốc Island in Kiên Giang Province and Nha Trang City in Khánh Hoà Province.

Other routes are from Hà Nội to Đà Nẵng, Đà Nẵng to Cần Thơ, Thanh Hóa to Cần Thơ and Thanh Hóa to Nha Trang.

Vietjet said it would update the flight schedule after October 20 when receiving permission from the management authority.

With Vietjet Travel Pass, passengers will be supported to complete test and vaccination certificates or medical declarations on https://vnkm.yte.gov.vn or mobile app, according to Vietjet.

According to the regulations of the authorities, passengers have to be fully vaccinated with the green card certificate on the electronic health book/PC-Covid or the full dose vaccine certificate issued by the authorities.

Passengers who have been vaccinated for at least 14 days or have been cured of F0 within six months by the time of returning home (with discharge certificate/certificate of recovery from COVID-19) will be allowed to fly. At the same time, passengers need to have negative PCR test or antigen rapid test results within 72 hours before their flights.

During travelling from the airport to their place of residence or accommodation, passengers should always do 5K, use applications, limit stopping and do not visit crowded places and notify the local government of the place of residence.

They should also self-monitor their health at the place of residence and stay for at least seven days according to the specific regulations of each locality. — VNS