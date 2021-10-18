Việt Nam’s border guards take tougher actions against IUU fishing

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Border Guard force has undertaken strong measures to combat Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing and prevent Vietnamese fishing boats from encroaching foreign waters over the last four years.

The move is part of the country's concerted effort to soon remove the European Commission (EC)'s "yellow card" warning against its seafood products.

Among the measures, top priority has been given to educating fishermen and raising their awareness of IUU fishing and related regulations so as to heighten their sense of responsibility and stop them from illegally entering waters of other countries, Colonel Phạm Xuân Diệu, Deputy Chief of Staff of the force, told the Vietnam News Agency.

The force has increased patrols and taken a tough stance on IUU fishing violations. Thanks to such efforts, 574 violators have been brought to light, with a total of VNĐ21.6 billion ( over US$948,000) paid in administrative fines, Diệu said.

The force reported 33 violation cases, involving 51 vessels, in the first nine months of this year, down seven cases and 12 vessels compared to the same period last year, he added.

The officer pointed out several reasons behind IUU fishing, such as declining marine resources in Việt Nam's waters and lack of legal knowledge among fishermen. There is also an increase in the number of those who arrange unlawful trips by Vietnamese fishing boats into foreign waters, he noted.

He urged for the introduction of stricter penalties against IUU fishing and the brokers; and for authorities to make a list of "high-risk" vessels to keep a close watch on them. — VNS