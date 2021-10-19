Việt Nam’s 500 most profitable enterprises in 2021 announced

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Report and online newspaper VietNamNet have just announced the Profit 500 list, featuring the top 500 most profitable enterprises in Việt Nam this year.
Prominent in the list are Samsung Electronics Thai Nguyen Co Ltd, Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank), Hoa Phat Group JSC, Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Vingroup, and Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk).
During the 2017-21 period, the three sectors of property development and construction, finance, and food and beverages, had the largest number of companies in the rankings, said General Director of the Vietnam Report JSC Vũ Đăng Vinh.
The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of all companies in the Profit 500 list this year averaged 10.12 per cent.
Statistics also indicate that 53.1 per cent of 339 publicly traded companies maintain their growth momentum during 2019-20 and the first half of this year.
Meanwhile, 24.4 per cent of firms have shown signs of recovery in the first half of 2021.
Due to difficulties caused by COVID-19, the return on asset (ROA) of foreign enterprises inched down by 0.1 per cent from 2020 to 12.4 per cent this year, while that of the private economic sector saw a year-on-year decline of 0.4 per cent to 9.4 per cent.
ROA of public firms fell to 8.4 per cent from 11.7 per cent recorded in the previous year. — VNS
- UAE set to throw kitchen sink at Viet Nam
- Viet Nam should cut tax incentives for long term development
- Viet Nam attracts world leading hotel management brands
- Viet Nam-China border trade fair opens in Lao Cai
- VCCI and UNDP promote business integrity in Viet Nam
- Wood Mackenzie: Viet Nam becomes Southeast Asia’s hottest solar PV market
- Viet Nam to import LNG to meet burgeoning electricity demand
- Prime Minister calls on Chinese firms to invest in Viet Nam
- First Wínk Hotels to be opened in Viet Nam
- FWD Insurance expected to invest in start-up projects in Viet Nam
- Việt Nam should cut tax incentives for long term development
- Việt Nam’s rice trademark unveiled at festival
- Bến Tre: Việt Nam’s coconut kingdom
- Việt Nam U19s to compete in Toulon Tournament in France
- Independent films struggle in Việt Nam
- Việt Nam prioritises trade promotion on e-commerce platforms
- VCCI and UNDP promote business integrity in Việt Nam
- Việt Nam receive VNĐ5.6 billion for their performance in FIFA World Cup’s qualifier
- Việt Nam considers Germany an important partner: NA leader
- Việt Nam attracts world leading hotel management brands
Việt Nam’s 500 most profitable enterprises in 2021 announced have 424 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.