Việt Nam, UK agree on early mutual recognition of “vaccine passport”

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held online talks with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson on October 26. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson agreed that Việt Nam and the UK will recognise each other’s "vaccine passports" early during their online talks on October 26.

Chính again thanked the UK government for its timely donation of 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam, and suggested the UK continue to help Việt Nam access vaccines and treatment drugs, especially the transfer of COVID-19 vaccine production technologies.

Lauding Việt Nam's performance in pandemic prevention and control, Johnson said the UK will present more medical supplies worth 500,000 GBP (US$689,930) to the Southeast Asian nation.

PM Chính spoke highly of the UK's leading role in raising commitments and initiatives at the upcoming 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to make strong commitments to contributing to global efforts against climate change, and closely coordinate with the UK to ensure the success of the event.

Both PMs expressed their delight at the strong development of the Việt Nam-UK strategic partnership over the past time, and consented to further the coordination to accelerate the materialization of multi-faceted cooperation orientations.

Johnson praised Việt Nam's role and position in the region and within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), stressing the UK considers Việt Nam an important partner in the region as the UK is adjusting its policy towards strengthening cooperation with Indo-Pacific.

Chính suggested the UK further facilitate access to its market for Vietnamese goods, and encourage British firms to expand their investments in areas with good potential in Việt Nam.

The leaders noted with pleasure the fine cooperation between Việt Nam and the UK at the United Nations Security Council during the time when Việt Nam serves as a non-permanent member (2020-2021), and within the framework of the Asia-Europe Economic Meeting (ASEM).

Johnson thanked Việt Nam for supporting the UK to become a dialogue partner of ASEAN, as well as in negotiations to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

While exchanging views on regional and international issues of shared concern, the leaders stressed the significance of ensuring the freedom of navigation and aviation, security and peace in the East Sea, and observing international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS) – a legal framework for all activities at sea.

The Vietnamese PM invited his UK counterpart to pay an official visit to Việt Nam at an early date. PM Johnson accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNS