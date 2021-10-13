Việt Nam, Singapore hold 12th defence policy dialogue

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Singapore sought ways to strengthen their defence ties at the 12th defence policy dialogue held via videoconference on Tuesday.
The event was co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến, and Singapore's Permanent Secretary for Defence Chan Heng Kee.
Chiến thanked the Singaporean Ministry of National Defence for its support for military and defence activities and conferences within ASEAN 2020 when Việt Nam served as ASEAN Chair.
For his part, Chan congratulated Việt Nam on its successful assumption of the ASEAN Chairmanship last year.
The two sides shared the view that despite complex developments of COVID-19, the bilateral defence ties have been implemented in a flexible manner and reaped marked achievements.
Việt Nam and Singapore have maintained the operation of the Joint Working Group on Defence Cooperation and the defence policy dialogue, and personnel training, while closely coordinating in multilateral mechanisms and events.
They agreed to continue cooperation in delegation exchange, personnel training, mutual consultancy and support at ASEAN military-defence activities, and maintain ASEAN's stance on regional and international security issues.
Chiến suggested the Singaporean defence ministry help its Vietnamese counterpart with COVID-19 vaccines, treatment drugs and other medical supplies to serve the pandemic combat. — VNS
