Việt Nam sends congratulations to new Japanese PM Kishida Fumio, hopes to elevate ties

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has extended his congratulations to Kishida Fumio on his election as the 100th Prime Minister of Japan.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also sent a congratulatory letter to Motegi Toshimitsu on being re-elected as Foreign Minister.
Asked by reporters for reaction to the new Japanese leadership, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng said Việt Nam offered congratulations to Kishida Fumio on his election.
"We believe that under the leadership of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Japan will continue to grow and prosper, while its people will get happier," she said.
“Việt Nam always attaches great importance to its friendship and cooperation with Japan, and hopes to closely cooperate with the new Japanese Prime Minister and Government to elevate the Việt Nam-Japan extensive strategic partnership to new heights, for the benefits of the two countries' people, for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and in the world,” Hằng noted.
Kishida, 64, elected leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) last week, used to serve as foreign minister under the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
He was Secretary General of the Japan-Việt Nam Parliamentarians’ Friendship League and paid a visit to Việt Nam during this time. — VNS
