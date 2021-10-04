Việt Nam reports 5,383 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Health staff take a sample for COVID-19 testing in Đông Hà, Quảng Trị Province. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — There were 5,383 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Việt Nam over the last 24 hours.

130 deaths were also announced, taking the national tally to 19,845, or 2.4 per cent of all cases. The seven-day average stands at 149 deaths a day.

HCM City continued to lead the country with 2,490 new infections. The city’s total number of infections in the fourth wave is now 400,003.

The remaining new cases were found in Bình Dương (1,210), Đồng Nai (701), An Giang (222), Sóc Trăng (118), Long An (90), Kiên Giang (69), Khánh Hòa (53), Tiền Giang (52), Bình Thuận (48), Cà Mau (36), Hà Nam (36), Đồng Tháp (33), Cần Thơ (27), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (25), Tây Ninh (20), Quảng Bình (18), Quảng Ngãi (17), Bình Định (14), Ninh Thuận (12), Bến Tre (12), Trà Vinh (10), Nghệ An (10), Quảng Trị (9), Bạc Liêu (9), Hà Nội (8), Đắk Nông (8), Vĩnh Long (7), Phú Yên (5), Nam Định (3), Thanh Hóa (2), Bắc Ninh (2), Phú Thọ (2), Bắc Giang (1), Đà Nẵng (1), Hải Dương (1), and Gia Lai (1). One case was imported.

Among these, 2,690 were detected in the community.

The cluster at Việt Đức Hospital in Hà Nội has grown to 41, including 33 Hà Nội residents, four from Nam Định Province, two from Hà Tĩnh, one from Hưng Yên and one from Hải Dương. 16,859 samples have been taken for testing, of which 15,478 samples have returned. 33 of these were positive.

Today cases bring Việt Nam’s total number of infections to 813,961, of which 809,375 are the result of the fourth wave of infections that have swept the country since late April.

27,683 patients were given the all-clear on Monday, bringing the country’s total recoveries to 721,480.

Twelve provinces and cities in the country have reported no new cases in the past 14 days: Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hòa Bình, Yên Bái, Hà Giang, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Phòng, Thái Bình, Lạng Sơn, and Lào Cai.

However, 6,144 patients are still in a serious condition in hospital, according to the Health Ministry’s report, with 854 requiring invasive ventilation and 24 on life support (ECMO).

As many as 859,182 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Monday, putting the total administered shots in Việt Nam to more than 45 million. More than 10.8 million people have received two doses of vaccine. — VNS