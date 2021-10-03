Việt Nam reports 5,376 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, record number of recoveries

Residents in Hà Nội's Hàng Bông Ward, which was adjacent to Việt Nam-Germany Hospital, are tested for COVID-19 on Sunday morning. The Hoàn Kiếm District's health authority has carried out widespread COVID-19 testing after the COVID-19 outbreak occurred. VNA/VNS Photo Hải Anh

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam's pandemic situation has shown initial positive results with decreases in the number of new COVID-19 infections and deaths, as well as a new record number of patients getting the all-clear, according to Sunday’s figures released by the Ministry of Health.

The number of COVID-19 cases has continued to decrease in the past five days with 5,376 cases in the last 24 hours.

Today’s caseload dropped by 110 compared to Saturday. It brings the national tally since the start of the pandemic to 808,578 cases.

HCM City and Bình Dương Province, the two biggest hot spots in the past few months, continue to record the highest daily count, with 2,461 and 1,283 respectively. These figures decreased by 262 and 234, compared to yesterday.

The breakdown of the remaining cases by localities in Việt Nam are as follows: Đồng Nai (824), An Giang (147), Long An (85), Kiên Giang (75), Bình Thuận (73), Tây Ninh (54), Khánh Hòa (50), Hà Nam (39), Đồng Tháp (35), Cần Thơ (33), Cà Mau (24), Hậu Giang (20), Quảng Bình (19), Đắk Lắk (17), Quảng Trị (15), Tiền Giang (13), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (13), Ninh Thuận (12), Bình Phước (12), Nghệ An (11), Bình Định (8 ), Đắk Nông (6), Phú Yên (5), Bến Tre (5), Vĩnh Long (4), Bạc Liêu (4), Quảng Ngãi (3), Hà Tĩnh (3), Lâm Đồng (2), Trà Vinh (2), Bắc Giang (1), Gia Lai (1), Kon Tum (1), Đà Nẵng (1), Thừa Thiên Huế (1) and Phú Thọ (1).

The capital city of Hà Nội reported four new cases.

The country reported the lowest number of deaths since August 2. Of the 114 reported deaths today, the majority were in HCM City (79) and Bình Dương (20).

This pushed the country’s death toll to 19,715. Average daily deaths over the past seven days have fallen to 155.

The case fatality rate remains at 2.5 per cent.

Việt Nam also logged a new record of number of patients given the all-clear on Sunday, with 28,859 recoveries, bringing the country’s total recoveries to 693,797.

A total of 6,498 COVID-19 patients are in a serious condition; 26 patients are on life support.

To date, Việt Nam has administered 44,637,911 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 10.4 million people double jabbed. — VNS