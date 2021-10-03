Việt Nam reports 5,376 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, record number of recoveries

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam's pandemic situation has shown initial positive results with decreases in the number of new COVID-19 infections and deaths, as well as a new record number of patients getting the all-clear, according to Sunday’s figures released by the Ministry of Health.
The number of COVID-19 cases has continued to decrease in the past five days with 5,376 cases in the last 24 hours.
Today’s caseload dropped by 110 compared to Saturday. It brings the national tally since the start of the pandemic to 808,578 cases.
HCM City and Bình Dương Province, the two biggest hot spots in the past few months, continue to record the highest daily count, with 2,461 and 1,283 respectively. These figures decreased by 262 and 234, compared to yesterday.
The breakdown of the remaining cases by localities in Việt Nam are as follows: Đồng Nai (824), An Giang (147), Long An (85), Kiên Giang (75), Bình Thuận (73), Tây Ninh (54), Khánh Hòa (50), Hà Nam (39), Đồng Tháp (35), Cần Thơ (33), Cà Mau (24), Hậu Giang (20), Quảng Bình (19), Đắk Lắk (17), Quảng Trị (15), Tiền Giang (13), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (13), Ninh Thuận (12), Bình Phước (12), Nghệ An (11), Bình Định (8 ), Đắk Nông (6), Phú Yên (5), Bến Tre (5), Vĩnh Long (4), Bạc Liêu (4), Quảng Ngãi (3), Hà Tĩnh (3), Lâm Đồng (2), Trà Vinh (2), Bắc Giang (1), Gia Lai (1), Kon Tum (1), Đà Nẵng (1), Thừa Thiên Huế (1) and Phú Thọ (1).
The capital city of Hà Nội reported four new cases.
The country reported the lowest number of deaths since August 2. Of the 114 reported deaths today, the majority were in HCM City (79) and Bình Dương (20).
This pushed the country’s death toll to 19,715. Average daily deaths over the past seven days have fallen to 155.
The case fatality rate remains at 2.5 per cent.
Việt Nam also logged a new record of number of patients given the all-clear on Sunday, with 28,859 recoveries, bringing the country’s total recoveries to 693,797.
A total of 6,498 COVID-19 patients are in a serious condition; 26 patients are on life support.
To date, Việt Nam has administered 44,637,911 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with 10.4 million people double jabbed. — VNS
- Former Hanoi official arrested for involvement in Nhat Cuong case
- Boost for pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong as they head for victory after record turnout in elections after six months of violent street protests
- National Crime Records Bureau releases data for 2017: Here's all you need to know
- Special Report: Death and politics roil a Georgia jail
- Special Report: As Taser warns of more risks, cities bear a burden in court
- A bloody outrage: Veterans' fury as former British soldier WILL be charged with murder over Bloody Sunday shootings while IRA terrorists 'are cleansed of crimes' - as ex-Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams holds protest 'in solidarity with victims' families'
- Police officer rushed to hospital 'with Novichok symptoms' in fifth poisoning case to strike the UK
- Audio-Visuals from Giuliani Aide Lev Parnas Reportedly in the Hands of House Intelligence Committee
- Yellow fever persists, 80 deaths, 4,100 cases in Nigeria since 2017
- Cocaine and sleeping pills blamed for surge in drug poisoning cases in young people
- Fire chiefs' failures led to more Grenfell Tower deaths: Scathing official report slams brigade for 'stay put' policy that prevented a full evacuation - so will it now face manslaughter charges?
- Telangana doctor rape-murder case: Police plan to seek custody of 4 accused
- Record turnout in Hong Kong local elections amid calls for full democracy
- As more men run, Klobuchar makes case for ‘woman candidate’
- Global 5G subscriptions to top 2.6 billion by end-2025: Ericsson report
- Wajir: Hope for gender-based violence survivors as recovery centre launched
- The ASX is breaking records but that doesn't mean the economy is good shape
- ‘You can’t arrest your way out of record drug-related deaths,’ say police
- Man who threw 5-year-old boy off Mall of America balcony sentenced to 19 years
- Dal-Roti Way: HRD Ministry Confirms UP Has Highest Number of Corruption Cases in Midday Meal Scheme
Việt Nam reports 5,376 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, record number of recoveries have 713 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.