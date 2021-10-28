Việt Nam reports 4,892 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 16 imported cases and 4,876 local cases. The local cases are in Hồ Chí Minh (1.069), Đồng Nai (745), Bình Dương (618), An Giang (286), Tây Ninh (190), Hà Giang (184), Kiên Giang (160), Tiền Giang (139), Cần Thơ (138), Quảng Nam (129), Sóc Trăng (128), Bình Thuận (116), Long An (93), Trà Vinh (92), Phú Thọ (81), Đắk Lắk (80), Cà Mau (78), Gia Lai (58), Nghệ An (43), Bến Tre (39), Hậu Giang (39), Nam Định (38), Hà Nội (31), Thừa Thiên Huế (31), Khánh Hòa (30), Đồng Tháp (26), Vĩnh Long (25), Ninh Thuận (22), Thanh Hóa (22), Hà Nam (21), Lâm Đồng (20), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (19), Bắc Ninh (12), Phú Yên (10), Quảng Ngãi (9), Quảng Bình (9), Vĩnh Phúc (7), Quảng Trị (7), Kon Tum (6), Đắk Nông (6), Bình Định (5), Đà Nẵng (4), Bắc Giang (3), Hưng Yên (2), Lào Cai (2), Quảng Ninh (1), Lạng Sơn (1), Thái Nguyên (1), and Yên Bái (1). Among these, 1,980 are in the community.