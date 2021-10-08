Việt Nam reports 4,806 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has announced 4,806 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with a further 114 COVID-related deaths.
Among these new cases, 11 were imported and 4,795 were local transmissions. Of these, 2,451 were detected in the community.
The national tally now stands at 831,643, of which 827,033 are the result of the fourth wave of infections that have swept the country since late April.
HCM City recorded the highest number of infections with 2,215, an increase of 485 cases compared to yesterday. This was followed by Bình Dương province with 828 and Đồng Nai province with 612.
The other cases were detected in An Giang (182), Tây Ninh (92), Kiên Giang (89), Tiền Giang (74), Long An (66), Ninh Thuận (64), Khánh Hòa (55), Đồng Tháp (51), Cà Mau (49), Cần Thơ (48), Hà Nam (44), Hậu Giang (39), Gia Lai (39), Lâm Đồng (29), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (19), Bình Định (18), Nghệ An (17), Trà Vinh (16), Thanh Hóa (15), Đắk Nông (15), Bến Tre (14), Vĩnh Long (14), Bình Phước (13), Quảng Ngãi (13), Bạc Liêu (10), Quảng Trị (8 ), Hà Tĩnh (7), Phú Yên (7), Kon Tum (6), Hà Nội (5), Quảng Bình (4), Lào Cai (3), Hải Dương (3), Sơn La (3), Quảng Nam (3), Ninh Bình (3), Nam Định (1), Phú Thọ (1), and Yên Bái (1).
The 114 COVID-related deaths were in HCM City (78), Bình Dương (17), An Giang (7), Đồng Nai (3), Long An (3), Đồng Tháp (1), Ninh Thuận (1), Kiên Giang (1), Bạc Liêu (1), Tây Ninh (1), and Cần Thơ (1). This brings the country's death toll to 20,337, or 2.4 per cent of all cases.
According to the Ministry of Health's report, 5,361 patients nationwide are in serious condition, with 741 requiring invasive ventilation and 22 on life support (ECMO).
A further 994 patients were given the all-clear on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 759,482.
Ten out of 62 provinces and cities have not detected any new infections in the last 14 days. They are Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hòa Bình, Hà Giang, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Phòng, Thái Bình and Lào Cai.
Almost 1.5 million vaccine doses were administered in Việt Nam on Friday. The country has administered 50.6 million doses of vaccine to date, with more than 13.6 million people now fully inoculated. — VNS
