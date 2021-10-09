Additional menu

Việt Nam reports 4,513 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday

Việt Nam reports 4,513 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including one imported and 4.512 local cases. The local cases are in HCM City (1,662), Bình Dương (820), Đồng Nai (575), An Giang (308), Sóc Trăng (192), Bình Thuận (122), Kiên Giang (113), Đắk Lắk (85), Đồng Tháp (81), Gia Lai (65), Long An (61), Tây Ninh (57), Cà Mau (54), Tiền Giang (44), Khánh Hòa (41), Hậu Giang (27), Hà Nam (24), Quảng Trị (18), Cần Thơ (18), Quảng Ngãi (15), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (14), Bạc Liêu (14), Thừa Thiên Huế (13), Ninh Thuận (12), Vĩnh Long (11), Bình Phước (9), Trà Vinh (8 ), Bến Tre (7), Thanh Hóa (7), Hà Tĩnh (6), Lâm Đồng (5), Bình Định (5), Quảng Bình (5), Đắk Nông (4), Kon Tum (3), Lào Cai (2), Phú Thọ (2), Nam Định (1), Vĩnh Phúc (1). A total of 2,173 cases were detected in the community.

