Việt Nam reports 4,363 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest since July 20

A doctor of Thanh Nhàn Hospital checks a patient from Việt Đức Hospital. Việt Đức Hospital has asked to transfer its patients and their relatives to three other medical facilities in the city to focus on addressing the outbreak. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s COVID-19 caseload continues to decline with 4,363 new cases registered on Tuesday, down by 1,022 compared to the previous day.

The national tally now stands at 818,324, of which 813,735 are the result of the fourth wave of infections that have swept the country since late April.

HCM City recorded the highest number of daily infections at 1,491, followed by Bình Dương (1,107) and Đồng Nai (653).

The other cases were detected in An Giang (172), Bình Thuận (149), Long An (84), Kiên Giang (77), Đồng Tháp (67), Tiền Giang (59), Hậu Giang (48), Cần Thơ (47), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (47), Khánh Hòa (39), Bạc Liêu (39), Tây Ninh (35), Cà Mau (32), Hà Nam (28), Ninh Thuận (18), Bình Định (18), Bình Phước (17), Bến Tre (16), Nghệ An (16), Quảng Bình (15), Quảng Ngãi (15), Quảng Trị (13), Trà Vinh (10), Vĩnh Long (10), Đắk Lắk (8 ), Nam Định (4), Đắk Nông (3), Gia Lai (3), Hà Nội (3), Lâm Đồng (2), Bắc Giang (2), Kon Tum (2), Đà Nẵng (2), Thừa Thiên Huế (2), Hà Tĩnh (2), Phú Thọ (2), Phú Yên (1), Quảng Nam (1), and Hải Dương (1).

Among these, only three were imported and the rest were local transmissions. A total of 1,769 new infections were reported in the community.

Hà Nội has taken 17,797 test samples from the cluster at Việt Đức Hospital, with 34 out of 17,400 samples returning positive. The Việt Đức Hospital has asked to transfer its patients and their relatives to three other medical facilities in the city to focus on addressing the outbreak.

More than 6,000 patients nationwide are in serious condition, according to the Ministry of Health's report, with 908 requiring invasive ventilation and 22 on life support (ECMO).

There were also 134 COVID-related deaths announced in HCM City (104), Bình Dương (15), Đồng Nai (4), An Giang (3), Cần Thơ (3), Cà Mau (2), Kiên Giang (1), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (1), and Nghệ An (1), bringing the country's death toll to 19,979, or 2.4 per cent of all cases.

A further 25,573 patients were given the all-clear on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 747,053.

Twelve out of 63 provinces and cities have not detected any new infections in the last 14 days. They are Bắc Kạn, Tuyên Quang, Lai Châu, Hòa Bình, Yên Bái, Hà Giang, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Phòng, Thái Bình, Lạng Sơn and Lào Cai.

A total of 46,969,510 vaccine doses have been administered in Việt Nam to date, with 11,613,917 people fully inoculated. — VNS