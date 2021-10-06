Việt Nam reports 4,363 new cases, 119 deaths on Wednesday

The new cases include seven imported and 4,356 domestic infections. The local transmissions are confirmed in HCM City (1,960), Bình Dương (852), Đồng Nai (534), An Giang (180), Kiên Giang (79), Long An (74), Tiền Giang (72), Bình Thuận (60), Đắk Lắk (58), Trà Vinh (52), Khánh Hòa (47), Đồng Tháp (47), Cần Thơ (44), Tây Ninh (41), Bạc Liêu (32), Hà Nam (25), Cà Mau (22), Bến Tre (21), Vĩnh Long (20), Gia Lai (20), Bình Định (18), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (17), Ninh Thuận (14), Hà Nội (9), Quảng Nam (8 ), Đắk Nông (7), Quảng Ngãi (7), Quảng Bình (7), Bình Phước (5), Thừa Thiên Huế (5), Nghệ An (5), Kon Tum (4), Thanh Hóa (2), Nam Định (2), Lạng Sơn (1), Sơn La (1), Ninh Bình (1), Hà Tĩnh (1), Phú Yên (1), and Đà Nẵng (1). Details to follow soon.
- Viet Nam meat must meet Japan specs
- Vaping cases, including deaths, increasing rapidly: CDC
- Tokyo prosecutors readying new case against Ghosn over Oman payments
- Report says New York will top Nevada as sports wagering leader by 2023
- Việt Nam commits to environmentally sustainable transport
- An irresistible odyssey that leads to death
- Number of new firms soars, making a five-year record
- New Zealand seeks to boost education cooperation with Vietnam
- Breast implant recalled after link to more rare cancer cases
- MARKET REPORT: It's a strike for Hollywood Bowl as profits hit £24m
- I defend The Death of Stalin. He was evil – but he’s ripe for satire
- China cracks down on African swine fever reporting
- VN Index hits new high on PMI result
- Indonesia prepares new strategy to defend Aisyah
- Vietnam woman in N. Korea murder case offered reduced charge: lawyer
- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says 'something doesn't quite fit' with Jeffrey Epstein's death just one day after pathologist said his injuries were consistent with homicide not suicide
- Cancer deaths rise to 9.6 million as populations grow and age
- Business Vietnamese consumers warned about new e-commerce scam Vietnamese consumers warned about new e-commerce scam
- Business Vietnamese consumers warned about new e-commerce scam Employee steals 14.3kg of gold from jewelry shop in Vietnam
- Business Vietnamese consumers warned about new e-commerce scam Things I miss when away from Vietnam
Việt Nam reports 4,363 new cases, 119 deaths on Wednesday have 352 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.