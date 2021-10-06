Việt Nam reports 4,363 new cases, 119 deaths on Wednesday

The new cases include seven imported and 4,356 domestic infections. The local transmissions are confirmed in HCM City (1,960), Bình Dương (852), Đồng Nai (534), An Giang (180), Kiên Giang (79), Long An (74), Tiền Giang (72), Bình Thuận (60), Đắk Lắk (58), Trà Vinh (52), Khánh Hòa (47), Đồng Tháp (47), Cần Thơ (44), Tây Ninh (41), Bạc Liêu (32), Hà Nam (25), Cà Mau (22), Bến Tre (21), Vĩnh Long (20), Gia Lai (20), Bình Định (18), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (17), Ninh Thuận (14), Hà Nội (9), Quảng Nam (8 ), Đắk Nông (7), Quảng Ngãi (7), Quảng Bình (7), Bình Phước (5), Thừa Thiên Huế (5), Nghệ An (5), Kon Tum (4), Thanh Hóa (2), Nam Định (2), Lạng Sơn (1), Sơn La (1), Ninh Bình (1), Hà Tĩnh (1), Phú Yên (1), and Đà Nẵng (1). Details to follow soon.